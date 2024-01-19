No gas supply in Ctg due to 'glitch' in floating LNG terminal

Gas supply has been shut in Chattogram since morning due to technical glitches in the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) of liquefied natural gas at Maheshkhali, said Petrobangla in a press release.

Petrobangla, however, did not mention the reason or manner of glitches in the FSRU.

Residents of Dhaka and Narayanganj are also facing acute crisis since this morning in many areas.

The Daily Star was not able to contact any officials instantly.

The Petrobangla press release said, due to the cold, many areas of the country are experiencing low gas pressure.

"Maintenance is underway and officials are monitoring it round the clock," it said, adding that production and supply of domestic gas continues.

"We sincerely apologise for the temporary inconvenience to our valued customers," it wrote.

The country is facing acute gas crisis since October last year, as a result of low import and maintenance work of one of the two FSRUs. After completion of maintenance work, the FSRU was scheduled to resume gas supply last week, but that has been delayed.