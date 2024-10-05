Ensure steady supply of fertilisers for farmers

Looming fertiliser crisis could disrupt food production

It is quite concerning to learn that the country may soon face a severe fertiliser shortage unless the government takes immediate action to address the production and import shortfalls. According to a report by Samakal, three major fertiliser factories have been closed for an extended period due to the ongoing gas crisis. At the same time, the government has been unable to meet its fertiliser import targets due to the dollar shortage and resultant accumulation of outstanding bills. Complicating matters further are administrative issues stemming from the instability following the July uprising and regime change, which prevented timely decisions. If the government fails to address these challenges promptly, it could disrupt food production in the coming months.

Reportedly, due to gas supply issues, factories under the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) fell short of the fertiliser production target for the fiscal year 2023-24. While the target was set at one million tonnes, only 646,000 tonnes were produced, leaving a deficit of more than 350,000 tonnes. The current fertiliser stocks stand at just 435,000 tonnes, while the demand through March next year is 1.8 million tonnes. The alarming gap between demand and supply (through domestic production and imports) highlights the severity of the problem, requiring swift government intervention.

The question is: how will the government meet this enormous demand with only two of its fertiliser factories operating at present and import efforts being halted? Apparently, the BCIC's attempts to increase fertiliser imports through government-to-government (G2G) agreements have been hampered by the dollar crisis. Furthermore, Bangladesh owes international suppliers $80 million in unpaid bills, leading many exporters from China, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco to halt shipments.

Given these circumstances, the government must take steps to resolve the crisis urgently. Immediate measures should include settling the outstanding payments to resume imports and avert a supply chain collapse. Additionally, to reduce reliance on foreign imports in the long term, the government should bolster local fertiliser production by resolving the gas crisis and reopening closed factories. This will ensure a more stable and self-sufficient supply chain. We must understand that the fertiliser shortage is directly linked to our food security. Ensuring a steady supply of fertiliser is vital for maintaining agricultural productivity, supporting farmers, and preventing any food crisis. So, the authorities cannot afford to delay action any longer.