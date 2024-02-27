Business
Star Business Report
Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:07 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:13 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Forum introduces panel members for next BGMEA polls

35 members from the Forum panel will participate in the biennial election
Star Business Report
Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:07 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:13 AM
Forum introduces panel members for next BGMEA polls

The Forum, a panel which will participate in the biennial election of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Sunday introduced the panel members at an event held at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel.

Former BGMEA presidents and Forum leaders attended the introduction event.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Forum panel leaders committed making BGMEA a better version of and establishing a better garment business environment in the country if they are elected. 

Thirty-five members are participating from the Forum panel in the BGMEA election, which is scheduled to be held in Dhaka and Chattogram on March 9.

Former BGMEA presidents Anisur Rahman Sinha, Anwar ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, Rubana Huq and M Abdus Salam, Forum president, also spoke.

Forum panel leader Faisal Samad gave his introductory speech at the event.

Another panel Sammilito Parishad has already announced their manifesto at a press conference held at Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka Sunday.

Related topic:
BGMEABangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh to discuss labour rights with diplomats today

$100 million RMG work orders postponed for unrest: BGMEA

Enhance Ctg port capacity for higher RMG exports

Enhance Ctg port capacity for higher RMG exports

99.72% RMG units paid festival bonus so far: BGMEA

BGMEA urges owners to keep factories open from November 4

'Bangladesh should prepare now to overcome post-LDC challenges'

'Bangladesh should prepare now to overcome post-LDC challenges'

BGMEA demands fair price from buyers

BGMEA demands fair price from buyers

দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification