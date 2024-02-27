Forum introduces panel members for next BGMEA polls

35 members from the Forum panel will participate in the biennial election

The Forum, a panel which will participate in the biennial election of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Sunday introduced the panel members at an event held at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel.

Former BGMEA presidents and Forum leaders attended the introduction event.

The Forum panel leaders committed making BGMEA a better version of and establishing a better garment business environment in the country if they are elected.

Thirty-five members are participating from the Forum panel in the BGMEA election, which is scheduled to be held in Dhaka and Chattogram on March 9.

Former BGMEA presidents Anisur Rahman Sinha, Anwar ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, Rubana Huq and M Abdus Salam, Forum president, also spoke.

Forum panel leader Faisal Samad gave his introductory speech at the event.

Another panel Sammilito Parishad has already announced their manifesto at a press conference held at Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka Sunday.