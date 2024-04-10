All member factories completed paying March salary, Eid bonus: BGMEA

BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi says in a press briefing today

All member factories of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have cleared paying the salary of March and bonus for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to their workers, the trade body said today.

BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi shared the information at a press briefing held at the office of the trade body at Uttara in Dhaka.

Primarily 600 factories were identified which have been facing financial problems in case of paying the salaries and bonus, Kochi said.

Finally the number of very vulnerable factories for payment of workers came down to 25 thanks to the countrywide monitoring of 22 committees involving 50 persons, he said.

At last, the BGMEA intervened and later the payments were made at the 25 factories, Kochi said in his written speech.

With this, the payment of March salary and Eid bonus to the workers of all BGMEA member factories completed, he said.

However, the BGMEA chief suggested the government monitor whether the non-member factories of the BGMEA have also completed the salary and bonus payments, he said in the statement.