RMG factory owners accept all 18 demands of workers

Photo: Star

The garment factory owners have agreed to raise the workers' attendance bonus by Tk 225 and tiffin and night allowance by Tk 10 to restore normalcy in the production units.

Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman announced the decision today at a press briefing at the labour ministry in Dhaka today.
Four advisers of the interim government, union leaders and representatives from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association were present at the briefing.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A tripartite agreement was signed, accepting all 18 demands made by the workers.

Normal operations in the industrial zones are expected to resume tomorrow, as the workers' demands have been addressed, Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan said at the meeting.

Home Ministry Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury echoed Bhuiyan's sentiments and urged the workers to return to their workplaces from tomorrow.

Related topic:
BGMEA
