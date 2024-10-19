Labour unrest caused $400m loss in garment industry: BGMEA

Work orders from international brands returning as normalcy returns

The garment sector has suffered a production loss of nearly $400 million due to the recent labour unrest in September and October.

"Work orders from international clothing retailers and brands are beginning to return as normalcy is restored in the sector," said Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He made the remarks today during a press conference at the BGMEA office in the capital.

He highlighted law and order, along with maintaining discipline, are now the major challenges for the garment industry, as factories are currently operating as usual.

He requested the government not to disconnect utility services, such as gas and electricity, for three months in any industry, as many were affected by the labour unrest.

He also urged the government to lower bank interest rates to single digits.