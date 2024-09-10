Labour unrest continues to take toll on RMG production

A female worker inquires at the gate of a closed factory when it would reopen. More than 80 factories in the Ashulia-Gazipur industrial zone had to remain shut yesterday due to demonstrations by workers. Photo: Aklakur Rahman Akash

More than 80 factories in the Ashulia-Gazipur industrial belt remained shut yesterday as workers demonstrated to realise several demands.

Around 69 of the affected factories are owned by members of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), according to data from the trade body.

Workers of Euphoria Apparels in the Jamgora area of Savar vandalised the factory around 6:00pm. They also set fire to a vehicle belonging to the Rapid Action Battalion and vandalised another vehicle owned by the Bangladesh Army.

One person was detained and handed over to Ashulia Police Station.

"Production is normal in most factories in the industrial area," Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star.

"However, workers in some factories were dissatisfied as several of their demands were unmet and they did not return to work. So, the authorities of those factories declared a general holiday."

Against the backdrop of workers demanding that arrears be cleared and allowances and benefits be increased, Bangladesh's industrial hubs, mainly the Ashulia-Gazipur area, have fallen prey to unrest, vandalism, and arson attacks over the past two weeks

Some of the demands include ensuring a congenial work environment, increasing maternity leave from three months to six months, and recruiting men and women in equal proportion.

The unrest has affected the production of export-oriented items, creating concerns among buyers.

In some cases, workers are divided over whether to join work after their demands were partially met.

"We are satisfied although our demands have not been fully accepted," Zahirul Islam, a worker in the finishing section of a factory that had been shut down in Narsinghpur area of Ashulia, told this newspaper.

For example, the attendance bonus has been increased from Tk 500 to Tk 700, night shift tiffin allowance from Tk 35 to Tk 40 and night shift allowance from Tk 50 to Tk 75.

"Even though we want to join work, the sewing section workers are preventing us," he added.

One worker of the factory's sewing section said they were demanding that the attendance bonus be raised to Tk 1,000, the night shift tiffin allowance to Tk 50 and the night shift allowance to Tk 100.

Kulsom Begum, another worker of a garment factory in Narsinghpur, said although the factory had reopened after staying shut for a couple of days, workers were abstaining from work.

Their demands have not been met, she said, adding: "We want to get back to work."

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary to Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Workers Trade Union Kendra, opined: "I think the factory owners have a lack of sincerity."

The issues are simple and can be resolved if the owners look into them with a little sincerity, he said.

He also suggested law enforcers put in the effort to prevent clashes over the purchase of scrap from garment factories.

Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Army and Border Guard Bangladesh will continue to patrol industrial areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Md Mohiuddin Rubel, a director of the BGMEA, said some factories in Ashulia were closed due to fears of vandalism.

"Some of us from the BGMEA sat with the workers' leaders, factory owners and law enforcement members to reach a consensus. We urged the workers' leaders to have patience, to get the workers to work peacefully and to support the industry and country during this period of crisis," he said.

"We shall concentrate on all necessary and logical demands. Not working or closing the factory is never a solution in the long run. Business cannot be sustained under such conditions."

Workers of Shuttered Factories Seek Dues

A human chain was formed inside the Dhaka Export Processing Zone in Savar as hundreds of workers of Lenny Fashion and Lenny Apparels, two garment units that were shuttered over three years ago, demanded payment of arrears.

Speaking to The Daily Star, one of the workers, Azad Hossain, said one factory was sold six months ago for Tk 83 crore.

That money could have been used to clear the workers' arrears, which stand at around Tk 66 crore, he added.

The two factories, owned by the same person, employed 7,196 workers, according to Anwar Parvez, executive director (public relations) of the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority.

However, according to the rules, the proceeds from the sale of one factory cannot be used to clear dues owed by another factory, he explained.

Auction advertisements were published yesterday seeking potential buyers for Lenny Fashions, he added.