Act fast to address labour unrest

Says Razekuzzaman Ratan, president of Socialist Labour Front

Prompt steps are needed to address the workers' demands and quell the ongoing labour unrest, said Socialist Labour Front President Razekuzzaman Ratan.

"The workers should have been promised that their demands would be met as soon as possible and that their jobs would not be threatened," said the labour leader.

During an interview with The Daily Star, he said that if the authorities had established control over the trade of fabric waste or 'jhut' generated during apparel manufacturing in major industrial belts just after the August 5 regime change, the situation could have been tackled more easily and promptly.

When asked if the interim government's steps regarding worker unrest are appropriate so far, he said, "The interim government is taking a little longer to understand the situation."

According to him, although workers sometimes take to the streets, they always want to protect both their wages and jobs.

"But they sometimes fall prey to outside provocation. They soon realise it, but by then, some complexity has already been created," he added.

He said the workers want to see an authority that will listen to them, understand their problems empathetically and take steps to solve them.

"The absence of these things (authority) has sustained the unrest over the last month."

"But now, the workers have received employer promises of payment for arrears, attendance bonuses and other allowances, which has created an atmosphere of trust among them," he added.

He said the apparel worker participation in the nationwide student movement was significant. Similar to the latest one, workers were vocal against unfairness and for their rights, and made supreme sacrifices too.

Razekuzzaman Ratan said four workers were killed in the Ashulia garment belt during a wage hike movement in 2023.

During the student protests, the workers' demands resurfaced as they faced layoffs, abuse by owners and unpaid arrears.

As the situation changed after the political changeover, people began trying to establish their influence in the industrial areas and leveraged labour issues to fulfil their intentions. There are also some political reasons behind this, he said.

"That is why we are advocating for addressing the workers' demands quickly," said Razekuzzaman Ratan.

He said that although Bangladesh is a signatory to 36 ILO conventions, the country has yet to properly establish trade unions, union registration or trade union safety, and workers are dissatisfied with the lack of progress.

The leftist leader added that although the interim government has taken up various reform agendas, workers' rights have not been properly highlighted.

"The workers should be a priority for the interim government now. This is necessary for the country's economic progress and to ensure employment," he said.

"The workers do not seek recognition. They just want to avoid abuse by owners, torture by goons and have a minimum guarantee of their rights," he concluded.