Aspirants flock to maiden BGMEA career summit

Hasanuzzaman Bhuiyan came to a two-day career summit and fest today two months before the completion of his graduation because he wants to begin his professional life with a practical experience under a good company.

Bhuiyan, a student of the apparel manufacturing technology department of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, dropped his curriculum vitae (CV) into the boxes of several renowned companies of the country at the event.

Like Bhuiyan, many aspiring students from different private and public universities submitted their CVs alongside professionals from various organisations, all hoping to get jobs or training opportunities from notable companies.

"I have just two months left until graduation so I am seeking to face interviews to gather experience. That is why I came to this fest," the 21-year-old student said.

"I have already given my CV to some renowned companies and spoken to their representatives. Now I am waiting for a call," he added.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), in collaboration with the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP), organised the two-day Career Summit and Fest for the first time at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara.

The event aims to build a bridge between a talented pool of experienced candidates, including university graduates, and leading companies in the Ready-Made Garments (RMG) industry, according to the organisers.

More than 40 esteemed companies participated in this event, including a few universities, they informed.

"We believe this initiative will not only benefit jobseekers, but also contribute to the growth and development of the RMG industry by fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and talent," they added.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Victor Hor, senior manager of human resources and admin for corporate of the Pacific Jeans, outlined some objectives from participating in this fest, such as finding and hiring talented freshers.

Their company has vacancies for entry level positions in the management section. Besides, they are also looking for trainee merchandiser, junior merchandiser, welfare officer, junior executive HR and admin office, and industrial and chemical engineer, he said.

In certain cases, jobs require expertise in a specific subject. In that case, priority is given to the students from universities that have a reputation for producing talented graduates in those subjects, Hor ‍added.

They offer competitive salaries, with entry-level salaries varying by department and ranging from Tk 22,000 to Tk 30,000, he informed.

He added that Bangladesh had been the world's second-largest RMG exporter for over 12 years and that exports of factories of all sizes had increased in past years alongside the number of brands and buyers.

Given that context, young people have a lot of reasons to pursue a career in this sector. But at the beginning of the career, young people should remember that a smooth sea never makes a skilled sailor, he said.

Md Fahim Mubashshir, recruitment coordinator of SNOWTEX Group, said at present their company has 50 vacant entry-level posts for management trainees. Their monthly salary was Tk 20,000 but it will increase to Tk 25,000 in January, he said.

He added that the company would provide training to those selected for the first six months before shifting them to whichever department was suitable according to their performance evaluations.

"Our group employs students from every university in the country, as well as national universities," he said.

However, there are some technical departments where only those with experience in that particular field are hired, he added.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the number of foreign experts who used to work in this sector a decade ago has come down, meaning the dependency on them has been reduced.

He made this comment at a seminar on "Opportunities prospects in SEIP and probable career build up in RMG sector" held on the sidelines of the event.

Hassan said: "We want the boys and girls of our country to become experts in this industry."