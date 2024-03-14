SM Mannan Kochi nominated as new BGMEA president
The elected directors of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today nominated SM Mannan Kochi as the president of the trade body for 2024-26 tenure.
The elected directors also nominated a first vice-president and a senior vice-president and five other vice-presidents for the tenure.
Syed Nazrul Islam became the first vice-president and Khandoker Rafiqul Islam the senior vice-president.
Five other vice-presidents are Arshad Jamal (Dipu), Md Nasir Uddin, Miran Ali, Abdullah Hil Rakib and Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, according to a statement from the BGMEA.
The BGMEA election was held in Dhaka and Chattogram simultaneously on March 9 and Sammilto Parishad led by Kochi won all 35 posts of the directors.
The new board of directors of the BGMEA is scheduled to assume the office on April 6.
