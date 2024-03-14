Business
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 14, 2024 05:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 05:54 PM

Business

SM Mannan Kochi nominated as new BGMEA president

Syed Nazrul Islam new first vice-president and Khandoker Rafiqul Islam senior vice-president
Star Business Report
The elected directors of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today nominated SM Mannan Kochi as the president of the trade body for 2024-26 tenure.

The elected directors also nominated a first vice-president and a senior vice-president and five other vice-presidents for the tenure.

Syed Nazrul Islam became the first vice-president and Khandoker Rafiqul Islam the senior vice-president.

Five other vice-presidents are Arshad Jamal (Dipu), Md Nasir Uddin, Miran Ali, Abdullah Hil Rakib and Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, according to a statement from the BGMEA.

The BGMEA election was held in Dhaka and Chattogram simultaneously on March 9 and Sammilto Parishad led by Kochi won all 35 posts of the directors.

The new board of directors of the BGMEA is scheduled to assume the office on April 6.

