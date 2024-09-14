Business
Star Business Report 
Sat Sep 14, 2024 04:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 05:16 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Owners threaten to shut garment factories from tomorrow if unrest continues

Star Business Report 
Sat Sep 14, 2024 04:45 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 05:16 PM
Worker unrest in Bangladesh
Photo: Star

The garment factory owners today decided to shut down their production units from tomorrow under "no work no pay" policy for an indefinite period if the labour unrest continues further.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) announced this after a view exchange meeting of owners, advisers to the interim government and union leaders at the BGMEA office in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) also supported the decision of the BGMEA.

Related topic:
BGMEABKMEAworkers unrest
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Knitwear factories in N’ganj closed till April 4: BKMEA

4y ago
BGMEA members can keep factories shut

BGMEA members can keep factories shut in case of unrest, vandalism

10m ago

Council to boost business with EU: Tofail

8y ago
RMG makers to implement new wage from Dec

RMG makers to implement new wage from Dec

10m ago
Bangladesh may face trade penalties from US over labour issues

There is no ‘development’ without a living wage

10m ago
ডোনাল্ড লু
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকায় পৌঁছেছেন ডোনাল্ড লু

এর আগে আজ সকালে মার্কিন ট্রেজারি বিভাগের আন্তর্জাতিক অর্থ বিষয়ক সহকারী সচিব ব্রেন্ট নেইম্যান ঢাকায় আসেন।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সাংবাদিকদের বিরুদ্ধে ঢালাও হত্যা মামলা অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের ভাবমূর্তি ক্ষুণ্ণ করছে’

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification