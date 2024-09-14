Owners threaten to shut garment factories from tomorrow if unrest continues

The garment factory owners today decided to shut down their production units from tomorrow under "no work no pay" policy for an indefinite period if the labour unrest continues further.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) announced this after a view exchange meeting of owners, advisers to the interim government and union leaders at the BGMEA office in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) also supported the decision of the BGMEA.