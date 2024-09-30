RMG owners demand greater security to keep factories open amid labour unrest

They made the demand at a press conference at the BGMEA office

Garment factory owners today called for enhanced security to keep their production units operational, as a labour unrest is ongoing despite meeting workers' demand.

Factories in industrial areas such as Ashulia, Zirani, and Zirabo are facing closures daily due to the unrest.

"We are demanding safety, and without it, the factories will suffer due to the labour unrest," said Abdullah Hil Rakib, senior vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), at a press conference today at the BGMEA office.

The unrest persists in the garment sector even after fulfilling the workers' 18-point demands, as certain groups are spreading rumours, taking advantage of the weak law and order situation, the factory owners said at the press conference.

The garment industry owners urged the government to provide stronger security, as many are unable to operate their factories due to vandalism.