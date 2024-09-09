79 garment factories closed in Ashulia after workers refuse to attend

A total of 79 garment factories in the Ashulia industrial area were closed today due to unresolved disputes between workers and factory owners over the former's demands.

Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent (SP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, confirmed the development to The Daily Star this afternoon.

There were no reports of attacks, vandalism, or road blockades in the area today. Production continued normally in most factories, he said.

However, discontent persisted among workers in some factories over internal demands. These factories remained closed after their workers refused to return to work.

As a result, the authorities of those factories declared a general holiday for the day. Several nearby factories also announced holidays out of concern that they might be attacked, the SI said.

Overall, production in 79 factories was halted today.

Joint forces, including police, are continuing patrols in the industrial area to prevent any further incidents. Senior officials from Industrial Police have also visited the affected factories, reports our correspondent.

Meanwhile, around 6:00pm yesterday, workers of a factory in the Jamgora area vandalised the factory.

When army, RAB and police personnel arrived at the scene, the agitated workers set fire to a RAB vehicle and vandalised an army vehicle.

One person was detained and handed over to Ashulia Police Station, the SI said.