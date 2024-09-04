60 garment factories closed in Ashulia amid workers’ unrest

At least 60 garment factories have been forced to declare themselves closed in Ashulia industrial area today in the face of protests by workers over various demands.

According to industrial police sources, the workers of different factories from Baipail to Zirabo area on the Baipail-Abdullahpur road in Ashulia entered the factories in the morning.

But authorities were forced to announced the closure of their factories one by one, as workers started protesting with various demands.

The factories had announced yesterday that they would resume operations from today.

More to follow...