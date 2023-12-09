4 Bangladeshis among 50 selected for Elevate Scholarships by INMA, GNI

International News Media Association (INMA) and the Google News Initiative (GNI) have announced 50 winners of the fourth-annual Elevate Scholarship award focused on promoting diversity and inclusion in the news media industry.

The scholarship recipients were selected from 319 applications from 65 countries and will receive a one-year membership to INMA as well as complimentary registration to three INMA virtual master classes, as detailed in the INMA News Blog.

Four Bangladeshi Media professionals have been selected among the 50 awardees.

They are Azad Baig, digital growth editor of The Daily Star; Hossain Al Farabi, digital product manager, Daily Prothom Alo; Mahbub Rashid, deputy news editor, Nagorik Television; and Nabila Marzuk Shanta, producer, Nagorik Television.

The Elevate Scholarship programme aims to strengthen the news business by equipping new faces and voices with strong media industry fundamentals as well as networking and professional development opportunities.

The scholarship elevates historically underrepresented and disadvantaged groups in early to mid-career positions.

"The inclusion of underrepresented professionals in the news media industry is critical for building audience trust and maintaining profitability," said Earl J Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. "INMA is honoured to champion and support news industry diversity and inclusion efforts, and we couldn't be prouder of this year's class of scholarship recipients."

"At the Google News Initiative, our mission is to empower journalists and publishers in fighting misinformation, sharing resources, and building a vibrant and diverse news ecosystem around the world," said Tiffany Proscia, news partner manager at Google. "We are thrilled to partner with INMA on the Elevate Scholarship programme, which aligns perfectly with our values of promoting excellence and fostering future leaders in the news industry. We're thrilled to celebrate the 50 incredible professionals who were selected."