PM collects nomination form for 12th national election

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today launched the sale of party nomination forms and also collected her form for the 12th parliamentary elections slated for January 7.

According to the party sources, the AL chief opened the sale of the nomination papers from party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 10:30am.

AL advisory council member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected PM's nomination form for Gopalganj-3 constituency.

Chief Election Commission Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday announced that the national election will be held on January 7.

Those seeking party nominations will be able to collect and submit nomination papers from today to Tuesday between 10:00am and 4:00pm daily.

Candidates seeking nominations will have to collect and submit the application forms from the specific booth according to the administrative division from the central office of Awami League.

Nomination papers of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be distributed on the second floor of the central office.

Meanwhile, candidates from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions will be able to collect nomination forms from the third floor of the central office.

Nomination papers of all departments will be submitted on the ground floor of the central office, according to the press release.

Nomination seekers will have to collect and submit the application forms by themselves or through qualified representatives of the candidates without any additional public gathering, read the press release.

The candidate will have to bring a photocopy of their national ID card with them to collect nomination papers.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is November 30, while December 1-4 was fixed for scrutinising nomination papers and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.