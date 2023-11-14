EC to sit tomorrow to discuss polls schedule

The Election Commission will hold a meeting tomorrow at 5:00pm to discuss the schedule for the upcominh national election.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal is likely to address the nation following the meeting, sources in the EC told The Daily Star today.

Election Commission secretary Jahangir Alam said he will hold a press briefing at 10:00am tomorrow to inform when and how the schedule would be announced.

He said that it was a tradition that the chief election commissioner announces the election schedule in his address to the nation.

"The tradition will continue this time too," he added.

The tenure of the current parliament expires on January 29. According to the constitution, the national election must be held anytime within the last 90 days of a parliament's tenure. The countdown of the last 90 days began on November 1.