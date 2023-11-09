Ensure democratic, constitutional continuity at any cost, president tells EC

CEC says polls schedule will be announced 'very soon'

President Mohammad Shahabuddin today urged the Election Commission to ensure democratic and constitutional continuity of the country at any cost, as the EC prepares for the upcoming election.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said this after meeting with the president at the Bangabhaban today.

He said the president was satisfied with the EC's overall preparation for the election.

"We briefed the president about the overall preparation for the election. He listened and was satisfied. The president expressed his hope that the upcoming election would be free, fair and peaceful."

Awal also said that the election schedule would be announced "very soon" as the time for the next national polls is imminent.

The CEC said the election must be held within the stipulated time at any cost, adding that the president assured the EC of his support and cooperation.

He said the EC informed the president that it was committed to holding the election in the scheduled time and manner.

In response to a journalist's question, CEC said there was no discussion about the dialogue.

The current parliament expires on January 29. According to the constitution, the national election must be held at any time in the final 90 days of the parliament's tenure. The 90-day countdown started on November 1.