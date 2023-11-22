EC turns a blind eye to polls code violations

The Election Commission appears to be indifferent to the numerous allegations of violations of electoral code of conduct by Awami League and Jatiya Party leaders hoping to run for parliament.

From Saturday, when the AL started selling nomination forms, aspirants and their supporters flocked the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue with motorcades, marching bands, festoons, and colourful placards -- a clear violation of the code.

Yesterday, the crowds blocked the street from Gulistan to GPO intersection, causing gridlocks there and the adjacent areas.

So far, the AL has sold 3,362 nomination forms.

The JP leaders also violated the code of conduct while collecting nomination forms from the JP chairman's Banani office.

They too went in large groups, carrying festoons and placards with the party's electoral symbol.

Besides, Mirpur-10, Moddho Badda, Gulistan, Sadarghat and New Market areas are littered with billboards and posters of AL leaders.

During a press briefing yesterday, Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary at the Election Commission, refused to comment on the matter when he was asked about the allegations.

However, two election commissioners said taking out processions and blocking roads "are not violations of the electoral code of conduct" because the individuals involved are not candidates yet. They added that these events are just "political programmes".

About this comment, Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain, a former election commissioner, said, "This may be their interpretation [of the code of conduct].

"The activities of the aspirants of these parties are clear violations of the electoral code which is applicable to all parties and candidates.

"If the EC does not intervene now, I can't be sure of what the future holds."

The electoral code of conduct bars parties and candidates from pasting posters or leaflets at utility poles, walls and other structures.

Motorcades are also banned once the election schedule is announced.

The code adds that no one is allowed to wear shirts, fatuas and jackets that have the electoral symbol on it.

While announcing the election schedule on November 15, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said candidates will be able to start campaigning from December 18 to 8:00am on January 5. The national election will be held on January 7.

The EC decided to have an electoral enquiry committee in every constituency to ensure proper enforcement of the code and prevent irregularities.

During the 2018 national elections, the Election Commission formed 122 such committees, with 244 judicial officers for each. However, the polls were marred with irregularities.

This year, it is to have 300 committees with one judicial officer in each, said EC sources.