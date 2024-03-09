3 injured, one shot in attack by outsiders at Cumilla polling centre

Four people were injured, including one with bullet wounds, in an attack by outsiders at a polling centre of Cumilla City Corporation elections this morning.

The identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately.

The incident took place at Neura Munshi M Ali High School centre in Cumilla, Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Sadar South Police Station, told The Daily Star.

"It happened outside the centre," he said.

A voter, Advocate Shahidul Haque Swapan, said, "Voting was going on peacefully. Some outsiders came and attacked the queue of voters and drove out agents of "watch" and "horse" symbols."

OC Alamgir said, "The situation is normal at present. Law enforcement agencies, including Rapid Action Battalion, are present at the scene and voting is continuing."