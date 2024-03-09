Elections
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:26 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:44 AM

Most Viewed

Elections

3 injured, one shot in attack by outsiders at Cumilla polling centre

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:26 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:44 AM
Photo: Collected

Four people were injured, including one with bullet wounds, in an attack by outsiders at a polling centre of Cumilla City Corporation elections this morning.

The identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident took place at Neura Munshi M Ali High School centre in Cumilla, Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Sadar South Police Station, told The Daily Star.

"It happened outside the centre," he said.

A voter, Advocate Shahidul Haque Swapan, said, "Voting was going on peacefully. Some outsiders came and attacked the queue of voters and drove out agents of "watch" and "horse" symbols."

OC Alamgir said, "The situation is normal at present. Law enforcement agencies, including Rapid Action Battalion, are present at the scene and voting is continuing."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মুন্সী এম আলী উচ্চ বিদ্যালয় কেন্দ্রে ‘বহিরাগতের’ হামলায় আহত ৩, গুলিবিদ্ধ ১
|নির্বাচন

মুন্সী এম আলী উচ্চ বিদ্যালয় কেন্দ্রে ‘বহিরাগতের’ হামলায় আহত ৩, গুলিবিদ্ধ ১

‘এই মুহূর্তে পরিস্থিতি স্বাভাবিক আছে। র‍্যাবসহ আইন-শৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনী উপস্থিত আছে, ভোট দানও অব্যাহত আছে।’

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কারের পর খুলেছে পোস্তগোলা সেতু, যান চলাচল শুরু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X