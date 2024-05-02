Education
Thu May 2, 2024 02:40 PM
Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 02:51 PM

Secondary schools to reopen on Saturday: education ministry

Star Digital Report
Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 02:51 PM
File photo/Anisur Rahman

Academic activities at all secondary-level educational institutions will resume on Saturday, the Ministry of Education said today.

The ministry's Public Relations Officer MA Khair confirmed it to The Daily Star.

Till last reported, there is no update about reopening of the primary schools.

Today (Thursday), almost all secondary schools were closed as the ministry did not give any clear instruction in this regard.

On April 29, the High Court ordered the government to close primary and secondary schools, and madrasas till Thursday (today) amid the ongoing heatwave.

