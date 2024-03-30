Buet protest: What are the six demands of protesters?

Students stage a demonstration at Buet yesterday protesting a Chhatra League gathering on the campus. Demonstrators said some leaders and activists of the Awami League’s student front conducted political activities at the university early on Thursday flouting a ban on student politics. Photo: Rashed Shumon

The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) today announced a fresh programme to realise their six-point demand.

The students are waging a protest since the March 28 incident when a group of Chhatra League activists with the help from some Buet students carried out political activities on the campus which is banned in 2019 following the killing of a student by BCL activists.

In a statement issued today, they said, "We, the general students of Buet, are feeling insecure due to external intrusion on the campus at midnight on March 28. In this regard, We submitted the following demands to the Buet administration to make the campus safe."

The six demands are as follows:

1. The expulsion of Imtiaz Rabbi from Buet, the main organiser of the political gathering at midnight on March 28, for violating the rules of the university. He has been expelled from residential hall, but he has to be expelled from the institution immediately.

2. The expulsion of ASM Anas Ferdous, Mohammad Hasin Arman Nihal, Aniruddha Majumder, Zahirul Islam Emon and Sayem Mahmud Sajedin Rifat for their involvement in the incident alongside Rabbi. The above-mentioned have been identified through video footage and photos. Those who have not been identified, we demand the authorities to identify them and expel them as well.

3. A written notice detailing the legal action to be taken by the university against those who entered the campus from outside.

4. The resignation of the DSW (director of Students' Welfare) as soon as possible for failing to perform his duties.

5. Students will boycott the term final on March 30 and boycott all academic activities, including the semester final, on March 31.

6. A written undertaking must be given that no general students or protesters will be harassed.