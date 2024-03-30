Protest against BCL activities: Buet cancels seat of one student

Forms probe body

The Buet authorities last night cancelled the residential facilities of a student and formed a probe body in the wake of the students' protest against alleged political activities on campus by Chhatra League.

The seat allocation of Imtiaz Hossain Rahim, a student of the civil engineering department and resident of Titumir hall, has been cancelled in connection with the March 28 incident, reads a press release of the university.

Protesting students said some central BCL leaders entered the campus around 2:00am on Thursday (March 28) and there were 100-150 BCL activists.

The press release signed by Buet Registrar Md Forkan Uddin said All academic activities including undergraduate and postgraduate term or semester finals of the university will remain in progress.

Several hundred Buet students yesterday took to the streets protesting a gathering of Chhatra League activists in the middle of the night on the campus where political activities are banned.

The Buet authorities imposed a ban on political activities after Fahad Abrar, a second-year student, was beaten to death allegedly by BCL activists at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.