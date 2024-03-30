Buet students announce fresh programme

The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) ended today's demonstration with an announcement of their next course of action to realise their six-point demand.

As per their programme, the protesting students will begin demonstration at 7:00am tomorrow on the premises of Central Shaheed Minar. They said they will hold protest programme every day until their demands are met.

The students started the demonstrations from yesterday, boycotting classes and exams protesting a gathering of Chhatra League activists in the middle of night on the campus where political activities are banned.

While talking to media in the afternoon, Buet Vice-Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder said the entire incident will be investigated and action will be taken according to the law of the university.

A six-member investigation committee has already been formed and it will submit the report by April 8 after probe.

Satya Prasad said, "We can expel Imtiaz from the hall. But expulsion from the term should be done in a systematic manner by calling a meeting of the disciplinary committee."

The investigation report will be required for the disciplinary committee meeting as no action can be taken without the report, he said.

If punished abruptly, it will not last even in the court, he added.

Also, the accused must be given an opportunity to defend himself, the VC said.

Regarding the boycott of today's and tomorrow's exams, he said, "We have not postponed the exams, they [students] have boycotted. They did not even apply for postponement of the examination. We would consider it if they apply for it."

They made a mistake here. Exams were not postponed, but they were absent. If the students apply for the exam, the academic council can consider it, he said.

Earlier in the day, students of different batches started the demonstration by gathering on the road in front of the Shaheed Minar from 8:00am.