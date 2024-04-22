3 universities opt for online classes amid heatwave

Sweltering heat likely to continue, says Met office

Dhaka, Chittagong, and Jagannath universities will hold only online classes from today in a bid to avoid heat-related health risks.

The move comes a day after the closure of schools and colleges until April 27.

Dhaka and Chittagong universities will hold exams in person while JnU postponed exams until April 25 when it will reopen the classrooms.

DU and CU said in-person classes will not begin until further notice.

Dormitories at all the universities would remain open.

The Islamic Arabic University also asked its 1,500 affiliated Fazil and Kamil madrasas to hold online classes until April 27.

University Grants Commission acting chairman Prof Muhammed Alamgir said he believed that the universities were making the decisions keeping the students' wellbeing in mind.

Yesterday, the Dhaka Education Board requested the private educational institutions that follow an international curriculum to remain closed this week and reopen on April 28.

According to the Met office, the temperature in the capital reached 38.2 degree Celsius yesterday while the highest -- 42.2 degrees Celsius -- was recorded in Pabna and Chuadanga.

The Met classifies temperatures between 40 and 41.9 degrees C as severe heatwaves.

It forecasts rain and thunder accompanied by temporary gusty wind at one or two places in Sylhet division and temporarily partially cloudy weather elsewhere today.

The heat wave is likely to continue, it says, adding that day time temperature may fall slightly over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. Due to a rise in moisture incursion, the people will continue to feel discomfort.

On Saturday, the National University asked its affiliated colleges to suspend classes until further notice.