MP Azim Murder: Azim made many ‘powerful enemies’

Investigators say the slain MP tried to put gold smugglers in Jhenaidah, Jashore out of business

Slain lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar's partner in the gold smuggling racket Aktaruzzaman asked him to go to Kolkata for a meeting and made arrangements to kill him if he showed up, police said.

The Wari Division of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in a report submitted to a Dhaka court yesterday, said Aktaruzzaman, known as Shaheen Mia in his hometown Jhenaidah, was the mastermind behind the killing.

The accused, a Bangladesh born US citizen, went to Kolkata on April 30 and rented a flat in the New Town area. He made the plan to kill the Jhenaidah-4 MP with some unidentified assailants, says the report on the progress made by the investigators.

Although Aktaruzzaman asked Azim to visit Kolkata, he, however, returned to Bangladesh on May 10, something Azim was not aware of.

Before leaving Kolkata, he told Amanullah, an arrested suspect, to execute the plan at any cost without leaving proof.

Police brought Amanullah, Celesty Rahman and Tanvir Bhuiyan, to a Dhaka court, seeking a 10-day remand for each. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithy granted an eight-day remand for them.

Contacted, Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of the DB (Wari Division), said, "We will try to identify the other suspects by interrogating the arrestees. We have some clues that we will verify with the arrestees."

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed the night at his friend Gopal Biswas's house. The following day, he left, saying he would see a doctor.

He did not return, and Gopal received a couple of texts from his mobile phone that said there was no need to call him. On Wednesday, India and Bangladesh police said the MP was murdered in a flat in New Town, Kolkata.

Azim and Aktaruzzaman, now on the run, used to run a gold smuggling racket until they fell out over money and Azim kept a stash worth over Tk 100 crore to himself, according to intelligence and police officers.

Detectives said Gopal, a gold trader in West Bengal, used to buy smuggled gold from Azim.

When contacted by the newspaper yesterday, Gopal said he was never in the business of gold. Neither was he aware of Azim and Aktaruzzaman's partnership.

Investigators said Azim started taking control of gold smuggling in Jhenaidah after he became a lawmaker in 2014.

Over the last few years, a couple of influential businessmen in Jhenaidah, and a political leader of Jashore, who are also involved in gold smuggling became angry at Azim for his attempt to put others out of business.

"They were all in on the plan to kill Azim," said a Bangladeshi investigator.

Sources in Kolkata police said they have learned from the detained suspects that Azim's remains were dumped near a bridge over Hatishala Waste Canal.

Several police teams have been searching the area since Thursday night.

West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old Bangladeshi national named Jihad Hawladar, who used to be a butcher in Mumbai.

A CID officer said Jihad admitted to smothering and killing the lawmaker along with four other Bangladeshis. He also told officers how he and the others dismembered the body.

"Jihad was brought to Kolkata two months ago by the Aktaruzzaman," said the official.

Investigators said Jihad, who is from Digholia Upazila of Khulna, was staying illegally in Mumbai. He was produced before a court in Barasat, West Bengal, which placed him on a 12-day remand yesterday.

[Our Delhi Correspondent contributed to this report.]