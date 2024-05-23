MP Azim murder: Indian police team to arrive in Dhaka today

A team of Indian police is set to arrive in Dhaka today to investigate the death of Jhenaidah-4 Awami League lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, who was murdered in Kolkata.

Sources at the Detective Branch of police told The Daily Star that the two-member team will share information and interrogate the suspects arrested in connection with the murder.

Azim, who went missing in Kolkata last week, has been murdered by what the government says are some Bangladeshi men.

However, Indian police were yet to find the body.

In Dhaka, police arrested three suspects, and West Bengal police detained a taxi driver, who is an Indian national, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters yesterday.

Multiple sources in Bangladesh intelligence and law enforcement said Azim and a Bangladeshi-US citizen named Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, locally known as Shaheen, were probably running an illegal gold business in Kolkata.

Indian police say Shaheen is a key suspect in the murder.

The two recently fell out over business matters, and there was evidence that Akhtaruzzaman hired a man named Amanullah to kill Azim, the sources added.

Amanullah then recruited two others named Mustafizur and Faisal for the job. They too were arrested on Wednesday, said an officer on the condition of anonymity.

Amanullah was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday night.