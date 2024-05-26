MP Azim Murder: Hitmen were never paid

Say investigators; Indian CID may seek extradition of the mastermind

The assailants who killed Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar are operatives of the Purbo Banglar Communist Party, investigators say.

Aktaruzzaman, known as Shaheen Mia in his hometown Jhenaidah, promised the assailants that he would give them a large sum of money after they kill Azim, said an officer of a law enforcement agency.

But none of them received the promised money after they killed Azim, said the officer, requesting not to be named.

Even 24-year-old Jihad Hawladar, who dismembered the corpse, was an operative of the Purbo Banglar Communist Party (PBCP). He used to live illegally in Mumbai and worked as a butcher.

Amanullah, who was in charge of the killing mission, was a PBCP leader, said the officer.

Aktaruzzaman gave them money to travel to Kolkata and stay there.

After they were done, the killers only had Rs 4.30 lakh they found in Azim's pocket.

When the lawmaker, who used to run a gold-smuggling racket with Aktaruzzaman, reached India and went to his friend Gopal Biswas' house, he had Rs 10,000. Gopal then gave him Rs 4.20 lakh, the officer said, quoting Amanullah, who along with Celesty Rahman and Tanvir Bhuiyan, is on an eight-day remand.

However, Aktaruzzaman, now in the US, may have promised to give them Tk 5 crore or more, said the investigator, adding that the exact amount will be known after he is arrested, said investigators.

The West Bengal CID yesterday said it may seek Aktaruzzaman's extradition from the US, so that a trial can be held in India.

"India has an extradition treaty with the US. Bangladesh does not. We may seek his extradition to India because the crime occurred here," a senior CID officer said, requesting anonymity.

Aktaruzzaman, a US citizen, is believed to have gone to New York on May 18.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said the government was working with India, Nepal, Interpol, and the US to bring Aktaruzzaman to Bangladesh.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed the night at his friend Gopal's house. He left the next day, saying he had a doctor's appointment. Gopal later received a couple of texts from Azim's mobile phone that said there was no need to call him. On Wednesday, India and Bangladesh police said the MP was murdered in a flat in New Town, Kolkata.