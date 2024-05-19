AL MP Anwarul Azim 'missing' in India for last 3 days

Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar from Jhenidah-4 (Kaliganj upazila), who went to India for treatment, has reportedly been missing for the last three days.

The thrice-elected MP and president of Kaliganj Upazila AL went to India on May 12, his daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen told The Daily Star.

"The last time we spoke with my father was three days ago. Since then, we have no contact with him. We are very worried," she added.

"We tried all possible ways to communicate with him but failed," Abdur Rauf, his personal assistant told local journalists.

Anwarul's sister Taslima Khatun said, "We didn't find any trace of my brother since last three days. We have informed this matter to the highest level of the government."

Mohammad Abu Azif, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said, "We have informed our senior officials about the incident and they are inquiring into the matter."

He, however, said till now no one has filed a complaint regarding this with the police station.

KM Abdus Salam, senior secretary to Parliament Secretariat, told The Daily Star that no one from the MP's family contacted him in this regard.

Azim was elected lawmaker in Jhenidah-4 from Awami League during the 2014, 2018 and 2024 elections.