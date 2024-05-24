Feud over gold stash behind murder

Say investigators; all suspects identified, home minister tells media

Slain lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar and key suspect Aktaruzzaman used to run a gold smuggling racket until they fell out over money and Azim kept a stash worth over Tk 100 crore to himself, detectives said.

Aktaruzzaman, known in his hometown Jhenaidah as Shaheen Mia, used to get gold bars smuggled into Bangladesh from Dubai while Azim, the ruling Awami League lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4, made sure the shipment reached India, said the officers, requesting anonymity.

Sometime last year, Azim told his partner that he wanted a bigger cut of the money they were making, according to sources in the Detective Branch and an intelligence agency.

"Azim-Aktaruzzaman partnership hit rock bottom after Azim received two stashes worth more than Tk 100 crore, but did not have them delivered to the designated location." — An intelligence officer says on condition of anonymity

"Aktaruzzaman rejected Azim's proposal and it created a rift between the two," said an intelligence officer.

"The partnership hit rock bottom after Azim received two stashes worth more than Tk 100 crore, but did not have them delivered to the designated location," said the officer involved with the investigation.

Aktaruzzaman then started asking for the money from Azim and found other people who could make the deliveries to India, said the investigators.

"The duo met several times in the last six months to settle the matter and Azim persistently refused to pay Aktaruzzaman," an investigator said, citing information gleaned from suspects.

Aktaruzzaman then planned to kill the lawmaker.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12, saying he had a doctor's appointment. He stayed the night at a friend's house, and the following day, he left, saying he was going to see a doctor. He did not return and the friend only received a couple of texts from his mobile phone that said there was no need to call him.

On Wednesday, India and Bangladesh police said the MP was murdered in a flat in New Town, Kolkata. Law enforcers did not find the body of the lawmaker as of filing this report last night.

Addressing the media yesterday, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said, "The killers dismembered the body in such a way that it would be tough to identify it as human remains."

He was citing three arrested suspects.

He, however, hoped that Indian police would be able to find parts of the body.

"The killers planned the murder two to three months ago and held multiple meetings at two houses at Gulshan and Bashundhara, owned by the mastermind of the killing mission Aktaruzzaman, locally known as Shaheen. However, the killers were not able to do it due to the vigilance of the DMP," said the DB chief.

The killers were aware that the lawmaker used to visit Kolkata often and stay there.

"Then the killers made the new plan," he added.

As part of the plan, they rented a house in Kolkata on April 25. On April 30, Aktaruzzaman, his girlfriend, and the killer Amanullah took a flight to Kolkata and entered the rented flat, said Harun.

Detectives said that the Aktaruzzaman also hired two others – Zahid and Siam Kolkata. Aktaruzzaman then finalize the plan, and return to Bangladesh on May 10, they said.

On May 13, when the lawmaker Azim came out of his friend Gopal Biswas's residence, one of the killers – Foysal received him in a white car and take to the rented flat in New Town.

"The lawmaker entered the flat around 2:51pm, and the killers executed the plan within the next half an hour. But the killers keep his cell phone active with their possession, and sent text messages to different people just to divert the law enforcers," said the DB chief Harun.

On May 15, Amanullah and Aktaruzzaman's girlfriend returned to Bangladesh, and then on May 16 Mustafiz and on May 17 Foysal.

An Indian cab driver—Raju, was hired and used for dumping the body, said detectives.

Harun said that they have three detainees for their involvement in the murder, and the prime target is now to investigate and find the responsible one behind the killing.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday said that the law enforcement agencies had 'almost identified' the killers of Azim.