Why was MP Anwarul Azim murdered?

Investigate the suspicious circumstances of his death and disappearance

We are shocked to learn of the murder of Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, who was reported missing for over a week in India. According to a general diary filed in Kolkata on May 18, the MP went to India for medical treatment on May 12, and was staying with a family friend named Gopal Biswas. At around 1:41 pm on May 13, he left Biswas's home, apparently to visit a doctor, saying he would return in the evening. However, a WhatsApp message was sent from his phone later that evening saying that he was going to Delhi and that there was no need to call him. Another message was sent on May 15 to Biswas reiterating that he was in Delhi with "VIPs," urging not to call him. Since then, neither Biswas nor Anar's family heard from him. Although the Kolkata police have confirmed his death, his body is yet to be recovered, as of writing this editorial.

This is a highly unprecedented incident; never before has a sitting Bangladeshi MP been found embroiled in such a deadly affair in a neighbouring country. The mysterious circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death have raised a number of questions in the public mind. Why was he murdered? What could be the motive behind it and who could be involved? Why would he suddenly take off for Delhi if he really was visiting for medical treatment, and why would he refuse to speak on the phone? Where was he during the missing period? Was the MP somehow involved in any unlawful activity leading to his murder?

Azim, who has been elected three times, stood accused in 21 cases between 2000 and 2008, according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission before the January 7 national election. Three of those were murder cases, while the rest involved smuggling arms, explosives, drugs and gold, extortion, tender manipulation, and sheltering extremists. He was even on a "wanted" list of the Interpol. Though he was subsequently cleared in all 21 cases during the AL regime, allegations of his involvement in various illegal trades have surfaced from time to time. Given his checkered past and the suspicious activities in India before his murder, we cannot help but be wary of the possibility of his involvement in some serious crimes across the border.

While we condemn the killing of MP Anar, we must say it would be unfortunate—and a matter of shame for our nation—if he was found involved in unbecoming activities, that too in a neighbouring country. We demand a proper investigation into the murder and full disclosure of the circumstances that led to his death. Three people have already been arrested over what Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has called a "planned murder." The authorities must be forthcoming about any detail they might unearth in the days to come. Only full transparency can allay the rumours and speculations that are currently proliferating on and off social media about the MP.