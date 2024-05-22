Slain MP’s daughter demands justice

Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, the daughter of Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar who was killed in Kolkata, has demanded justice for her slain father.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said that Azim, who went missing in India, was murdered at a Kolkata flat. Police have arrested three Bangladeshis in this connection.

"I want a fair investigation to identify who killed my father and why. I want to see the end of it. Why did they kill my father? I want to see my father's killers hanged," Doreen told reporters at the DB office on Minto Road in Dhaka today.

"I will file a case in this regard. I have talked to the prime minister, the DMP commissioner, and the DB chief. They are seriously looking into the matter," she added.

"Let your [journalists'] news create a stir all over the world so that I get justice," said an emotional Doreen.

"Today I have become an orphan. No matter how many close relatives you have, a father is a father. No one is like a father," she said.

Doreen said, "My father admitted me to the LLB programme with many dreams. My results will come out soon. My father told me that he would check my results after returning from India. But he could not."

Seeking cooperation from law enforcement agencies, Doreen said, "I have only one request: ensure a fair investigation. Once, my father was on the run for 14 years due to false cases filed against him. I was very young then and could not recognise my father. When I grew up enough, I finally got close to him. Now I have lost him forever. Some of you are like my elder brother or father. Please help me. I want justice for my father. I want to see with my own eyes who made me an orphan and why."

Asked if she had any idea about the suspected killers, Doreen said, "I have no idea, but I want to know."

About the last conversation she or her family had with her father, Doreen said, "I had a video call with my father. He said that he was going to India and would come back in a day or two. He then promised to take me to a dentist. That was my last conversation with my father."