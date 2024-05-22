Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed May 22, 2024 04:45 PM
Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 06:21 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

AL MP was murdered by Bangladeshi criminals: DB chief

Star Digital Report
Wed May 22, 2024 04:45 PM Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 06:21 PM
AL MP was murdered by Bangladeshi criminals
DB Chief Harun Or Rashid. Photo: Muntakim Saad/Star/File

Bangladeshi criminals are behind the death of Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4, said DB chief Harun Or Rashid today.

The DB police are currently investigating to find out the possible motives behind this murder.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It is a brutal murder. We are investigating whether family or financial causes, or enmity with local miscreants led to his death. We are working closely with the Indian police and getting plenty of information," he said while talking to journalists at the DB office in the capital.

MP Anar's daughter demanded justice for her father's death
Read more

'Why did they kill my father?'

A case has been filed with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station today as the MP had departed the country for India from the Sangsad Bhaban area, he added.

He said some criminals who are involved with the crime have been arrested and others will also be brought to justice soon.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of DB (Wari division), told The Daily Star that Anwarul's body is yet to be recovered.

Related topic:
MP Anar's deathAwami League MP's death in Kolkata
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

MP Anar's daughter demanded justice for her father's death

'Why did they kill my father?'

2h ago
|অর্থনীতি

বাজেট: ৪০ শতাংশ বরাদ্দ যাবে ভর্তুকি, সুদ পরিশোধ, সরকারি কর্মচারীদের বেতন-ভাতায়

অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়ের পরিকল্পনা অনুসারে, ২০২৪-২০২৫ অর্থবছরের মোট ৭ লাখ ৯৬ হাজার ৯০০ কোটি টাকার বাজেট থেকে সরকার এই তিন খাতে ৩ লাখ ১৪ হাজার ৭০০ কোটি টাকা বরাদ্দ দিতে পারে।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

সিকিউরিটিজে বিনিয়োগের নিয়ম মানতে ব্যর্থ ২১ জীবন বিমা কোম্পানি

৫১ মিনিট আগে
push notification