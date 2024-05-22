AL MP was murdered by Bangladeshi criminals: DB chief

Bangladeshi criminals are behind the death of Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4, said DB chief Harun Or Rashid today.

The DB police are currently investigating to find out the possible motives behind this murder.

"It is a brutal murder. We are investigating whether family or financial causes, or enmity with local miscreants led to his death. We are working closely with the Indian police and getting plenty of information," he said while talking to journalists at the DB office in the capital.

A case has been filed with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station today as the MP had departed the country for India from the Sangsad Bhaban area, he added.

He said some criminals who are involved with the crime have been arrested and others will also be brought to justice soon.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of DB (Wari division), told The Daily Star that Anwarul's body is yet to be recovered.