AL MP Azim's daughter files abduction case

The daughter of Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who has been killed in India, filed an abduction case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station this evening.

Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen filed the case against unnamed persons, confirmed Md Ahad, officer-in-charge of the police station.

"As his body was not found yet and we were not officially informed about his death. We registered the case," he said.

Police officials said this case would later turn into a murder case following an investigation and after receiving information from the Indian side.

Earlier in the afternoon, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Azim was murdered at a Kolkata flat and three Bangladeshis were arrested in this connection.

In the case statement, Doreen said her father on May 9 left his official residence at Manik Mia Avenue for his village home in Jhenaidah.

She last spoke with him around 4:45am on May 11 over phone, which was found switched off later on.

Azim in a WhatsApp message on May 13 informed: "I reached Delhi and was with VIPs. I am going to meet Amit Saha. Don't call me. I will call you."

In the case statement, Doreen said she suspected that the abductors took hold of her father's phone and sent the messages.