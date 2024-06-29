2 of the killers faked identity, worked at a temple: DB

Foysal Ali Sahazi and Mostafizur Rahman Fakir, suspects in Jhenaidah-4 (Kaliganj) MP Anwarul Azim Anar murder, are truck drivers. But to dodge the eyes of law enforcers, they became cooks at a temple.

They used to wake up in the morning. Then they went to the kitchen market, bought vegetables, chopped and cooked those. Like ideal Hindu devotees, they did work for the temple so that no one could doubt them.

Sources in the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), investigating the killing of MP Azim, revealed this about the duo.

The two are on a six-day remand in DB custody, following their arrest from a Kali temple in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, all the accused of MP Azim's murder went into hiding after detectives arrested Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, the murder coordinator,on May 19.

"Foysal and Mostafiz are the followers of Amanullah, a leader of outlawed Purbo Banglar Communist Party. They worked as two main associates for Amanullah in the murder of MP Azim," said DB chief Harun Or Rashid, also additional commissioner of the DMP yesterday.

Harun added that the duo were involved in different criminal activities earlier on Amanullah's instructions but did not go into detail about those.

Regarding the hideout in the temple, the detectives said Foysal and Mostafiz returned to Bangladesh on May 19 from Kolkata after the killing of MP Azim. Then they called Aktaruzzaman, one of the masterminds of the murder, over the phone to pay the blood money.

Aktaruzzaman, now believed to be hiding in the US, then gave them Tk 30,000.

With the money, the duo first went to Chandranath Temple on the Chandranath Hill of Chattogram and tried to stay there.

Investigators said there is a police outpost on the hill. The area is also under the coverage of CCTV cameras, they said.

When the two approached, on-duty police personnel toldFoysal and Mostafizthat they could not stay at the temple.

But at their request, the police personnel asked the duo to go to another temple at the bottom of the hill, called Patal Temple, saying that they could stay there at night, said officials interrogating the duo.

The two then went to the temple. They said they were cousins and identified them as Shimul Roy and Polash Roy, the investigators said.

Quoting the temple devotees, the detectives said no one could doubt their activities.

The duo used to perform all rituals, said investigators, adding that they went onto two-day's leave during Eid.

A police official requesting anonymity said Foysal and Mostafiz left the temple on June 15 and went to Ramgarh area of Khagrachhari.

Foysal has a friend living there and they celebrated Eid at the friend's home, said the official, adding the two returned to the temple after Eid.

Photos of suspected killers of MP Azim were supposed to be at all police stations, then how those working at the police outpost failed to identify the two, said a top police official.

Police are also looking into this, the official said, adding that the detectives did not get any tip-off from the police outpost.

MP Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's house overnight. He left the house the next day saying he would visit a doctor. On May 22, India and Bangladesh police said the lawmaker was murdered.