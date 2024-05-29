MP Azim murder: Samples found in septic tank sent for forensic test

Samples of the body parts recovered from the septic tank of a flat, the possible killing site of MP Anwar Azim Anar, has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in India for test to confirm if they belonged to the lawmaker, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch chief Harun-Or Rashid.

The samples -- flesh and hair -- will also undergo forensic tests in Bangladesh, our New Delhi correspondent reports quoting him.

According to the DB chief, forensic reports of the samples will be cross-checked with the forensic tests of Azim's brother and daughter.

The DB chief last night told reporters in Kolkata that it was the DMP team which made a request to search the septic tank on the basis of information obtained from its interrogation of Jihad Howladar, the butcher who allegedly admitted dismembering Azim's body, and the other accused apprehended in Bangladesh in connection with the killing.

"We have cross-checked the information we received from Howladar. We are also watching the CCTV footage that we recovered earlier," the DB chief said.

Sources said the DMP's detective team will be in Kolkata for a few more days to wrap up their work.

The information has been conveyed to Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous, who is also in Kolkata now, they added.

Besides the septic tank at the Sanjeeva Gardens Housing Society in New Town, the outlet of the society's sewage at the Kestopur canal is also being searched for evidence, CID sources said.

Meanwhile, according to DB sources, lookout notices have been issued against four persons including the mastermind of the killing, Akhtaruzzaman, who is believed to be a childhood friend of Azim.

A red corner notice will be issued against Akhtaruzzaman and three others -- Faizal, Siyan, and Mustafizur -- who were allegedly tasked with disposing of Azim's skull in the local waste-fed fisheries of Kolkata called "bheris".