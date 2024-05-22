Missing AL MP’s body found in Kolkata

The body of Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing in India last week, was recovered from a flat in Koltaka this morning.

Gopal Biswas, a family friend of Azim, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Quoting Suvendu Goswami, an investigation officer of Borai Nagar Police Station, Gopal said police were on their way to his residence to inform him about the details of the development.

Azim was the AL lawmaker from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency.

The three-time MP and president of Kaliganj upazila unit AL went to India on May 12 on a personal visit to receive treatment. A general diary report about his disappearance was filed at Baranagar Police Station in North Kolkata on May 18.

According to the GD, Azim went to Gopal Biswas' home in Kolkata around 7:00pm on May 12. At 1:41pm the following day, he left Gopal's home to visit a doctor. He had said he would return in the evening.

He boarded a taxi in front of the Calcutta Public School at Bidhan Park.

In the evening, Azim in a WhatsApp message told Gopal that he was going to Delhi and would call him after reaching there. The lawmaker also mentioned in the message that Gopal need not call him, reads the GD.

On May 15, Azim in another WhatsApp message informed that he reached Delhi and was with VIPs and there was no need to call him. He forwarded the same message to his personal assistant Rouf.

Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, daughter of the 56-year-old, called Gopal saying that she could not contact her father. The MP has been traceless since then, the GD added.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission by the MP before the January 7 national election, he stood accused in 21 cases between 2000 and 2008. However, he was cleared in all those cases at different times.

On Sunday, Azim's daughter Doreen told The Daily Star that her family last contacted Azim three days ago.

Contacted, officials at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Monday said they were yet to receive any official confirmation from the Indian government about the Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker's status and whereabouts.