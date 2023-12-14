Fakhrul's bail: HC to set date for hearing rule on Dec 17

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir being taken to Dhaka CMM court on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo: Collected

The High Court will on Sunday set the date to hold the hearing on its rule regarding granting bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence on October 28.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin, which issued the rule, set the date today after Fakhrul's lawyers led by Zainul Abedin prayed to the court for holding hearing of the matter as an "urgent case".

On December 7, the HC bench refused to grant him bail but issued a rule asking the state to explain in seven days why Fakhrul should not be granted bail in the case.

The bail petition of Fakhrul will be included in the cause list of the HC bench on Sunday for hearing of the rule and the court will set a time for the hearing, Barrister Md Badruddoza Badal, a lawyer for Fakhrul, told The Daily Star. The BNP leader has been languishing in jail for 47 days.

The HC bench issued the rule following a bail petition filed by Fakhrul.

On December 3, Fakhrul filed the bail petition with the HC through his lawyers, saying that he was not involved in the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in any manner.

He is an elderly person and he has been suffering from different diseases including heart problems, he said.

Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29 in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station.

A Dhaka court on November 22 refused to grant him bail in the case.