Fakhrul lands in jail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir being taken to Dhaka CMM court on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir landed in Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 10:30pm tonight in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during yesterday's BNP-police clash.

Subhash Kumar Ghosh, senior jail super of the prison, confirmed this to The Daily Star.

Earlier around 9:55pm, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam rejected his bail petition and sent him to jail, court sources said.

DB Inspector Humayun Kabir Khan, also the investigation officer of the case, produced Fakhrul before the Dhaka court and appealed to it to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

Fakhrul was shown arrested around 8:30pm, nine hours after his detention by law enforcement forces, said Md Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of DMP.

Detective Branch of police picked up Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka around 9:25am today.