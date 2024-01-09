Fakhrul shown arrested in nine cases

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was shown arrested in nine cases filed against him over political violence in Dhaka centring BNP's rally on October 28.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the order after Fakhrul's lawyer submitted nine separate petitions in this regard.

The court also fixed tomorrow for hearing on the bail petitions in the cases -- six filed with Paltan and three in Ramna model police stations.

On December 31, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury fixed today for hearing Fakhrul's bail petitions in the nine cases.

On December 18, the High Court directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose the bail petitions of Fakhrul in connection with the nine cases after a writ petition was filed challenging legality of a magistrate court's refusal to accept the petitions.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with police on October 28.