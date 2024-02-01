Fakhrul's bail petition rejected again

A Dhaka court today rejected the bail petition of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir again in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the BNP-police clash on October 28 last year.

With this, Fakhrul's bail has been rejected for four times by the High Court and lower courts on different occasions.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after his lawyer submitted a petition seeking bail in the case.

The defence lawyer said Fakhrul is now 76 years old and he has been suffering from various ailments including cardiac issues, and he was not present during the vandalism.

The prosecution did not mention his involvement specifically, so his bail petition should be granted, the lawyer said.

While opposing the bail petition, the prosecution told the court that as per the direction and instigation of Fakhrul and other top BNP leaders, party leaders and activists had committed offences including attacking the chief justice's residence.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence plea.

Earlier, Fakhrul was granted bail in 10 other cases filed with Ramna and Paltan police stations over political violence on October 28.

Of the cases, six were filed with Paltan Model Police Station, while the rest were filed with Ramna Model Police Station.

The charges in the cases include killing of a police constable, illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting police personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice.

Later on November 22, acting judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judges court Faisal Atiq Bin Kader rejected his bail in the case.

He was also denied bail by the High Court on January 10 in the same case.