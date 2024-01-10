HC rejects Fakhrul's bail petition

The High Court today rejected BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's bail petition in the case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence on October 28 last year.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin discharged the rule regarding granting bail to Fakhrul in the case after holding hearing on the matter.

The HC verdict means Fakhrul cannot get released from jail, Deputy Attorney General BM Rafael told The Daily Star.

Fakhrul's lawyer Zainul Abedin told reporters that they would take legal steps after receiving instruction from his client.

On December 7 last year, the HC bench refused to grant him bail but issued a rule asking the state to explain why Fakhrul should not be granted bail in the case.

On December 3, Fakhrul filed the bail petition with the HC through his lawyers, saying that he was not involved in the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in any manner.

He is an elderly person and he has been suffering from different diseases including heart problems, he said.

Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29 in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station.

A Dhaka court on November 22 refused to grant him bail in the case.