Sat Jan 6, 2024 06:52 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:03 PM

Benapole Express fire: Murder case filed against unnamed people

Sat Jan 6, 2024 06:52 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:03 PM
Photo: Collected

Unnamed people were sued for the murder of four people in an arson attack on the Benapole Express train in Dhaka last night.

SM Nurul Islam, a director of the train, filed the case with Dhaka Railway Police Station this evening, Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of the police station, told The Daily Star.

The complainant brought charges against the unnamed people of murdering passengers by carrying out sabotage on the train, police said.

Four persons were killed and over a dozen others were injured after arsonists set fire to the Benapole Express train in Dhaka around 9:00pm.

Witnesses said they noticed the fire once the train reached Sayedabad.

Hours before the case filing, detectives today said they arrested eight persons including Dhaka south city unit BNP joint convener Nabi Ullah Nabi and five Jubo Dal activists, for their involvement in setting fire to train.

push notification