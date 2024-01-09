Transport
Benapole Express to resume from Jan 11, five days after arson attack

Photo: UNB

The Benapole Express will resume operations from this Thursday after being suspended for five days following the arson attack on its train in Dhaka that left four people dead last Friday.

Confirming the matter, Benapole Station Master Shahiduzzaman said the train will leave Benapole for Dhaka at 1:00pm on Thursday and will return from Dhaka at 11:45pm that day.

Read more

4 killed as Benapole Express train set on fire in Dhaka

Four people were killed after arsonists set fire to the Benapole Express train in Gopibagh on Friday night.

After the incident, Bangladesh Railway authorities decided to suspend the movement of Dhalarchar and Benapole Express trains that night.

