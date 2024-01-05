4 killed as Benapole Express train set on fire in Dhaka

At least four people, including two children, were killed and several others were injured as Benapole Express was set on fire in the capital's Gopibagh tonight.

"We recovered four bodies. Of them, two were children," said Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The fire was first seen on one carriage of the moving train around 9:05pm, witnesses said, adding that it soon spread to three other carriages.

Firefighters doused the flames around 10:20pm using seven fire engines.

Photo: Prabir Das

Video footage shot on smartphones shows the train carriages engulfed in flames. The silhouette of a motionless person at a window could be clearly seen in the clip.

The injured people were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and other hospitals.

Photo: Collected

The incident took place just two days before the national election.

This has been the eighth arson attack on trains since November 16. Eight travellers were killed in the incidents.

On December 19, four people, including a woman and a three-year-old, were killed after arsonists set fire to Mohanganj Express in the capital.