4 killed as moving train set on fire

Several injured; 4 carriages of Benapole Express gutted

Carriages of the Benapole Express in flames after arsonists set the moving train on fire in the capital’s Golapbagh last night . Photo: collected

At least four people got killed and several others were injured as Benapole Express was set on fire in the capital's Golapbagh last night.

The fire was first seen on one carriage of the moving train around 9:05pm, witnesses said, adding that it soon spread to three other carriages.

Firefighters doused the flames around 10:20pm using seven fire engines.

Video footage shot on smartphones show the train carriages engulfed in flames. The silhouette of a motionless person at a window could be clearly seen in the clip.

The injured people were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and other hospitals.

The incident took place just two days before the national election.

This has been the eight arson attack on trains since November 16. Eight travellers were killed in the incidents.

On December 19, four people, including a woman and a three-year-old, were killed after arsonists set fire to Mohanganj Express in the capital.