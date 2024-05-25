Truck hits metro rail pillar at Agargaon

A soil-laden truck hit a metro rail pillar in Agargaon of Dhaka early today, severely disrupting traffic movement in the area early morning.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Officer-in-Charge of Kafrul Police Station Fakurul Islam said the truck first collided with an oncoming bus of Shah Fateh Ali company and then hit the pillar at 2:30am.

The police seized both the vehicles, but the drivers fled the scene soon after the incident, the OC added.

Asked about removing the truck from the accident spot, the OC said around 1:00pm that the truck could be towed after the removal of the soil.