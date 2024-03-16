Fire at Ctg UCB branch in Rifle Club building under control

A fire that broke out at a branch of United Commercial Bank in the Chittagong Rifle Club building near the New Market area this evening was brought under control after three and half hours.

Four fire engines went to the spot and brought the fire under control, reports our staff correspondent citing Chattogram Divisional Fire Service Headquarters.

Assistant Commissioner (Kotwali Zone) Atanu Chakraborty of Chattogram Metropolitan Police said, "The fire was brought under control at around 10:30pm but the whole bank is blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

Firefighters are using vacuum machines to clear out the heavy smoke, he added.

Witnesses said the fire originated at the UCB Jubilee Road branch office on the ground floor of the four-storeyed building at around 7:00pm.

The Chittagong Rifle Club building houses hundreds of electronics shops.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, he added.

There were no casualties in the fire.

"The vault of the bank looked fine but we will talk to the bank the officials," AC Atanu added.Fire officials told the media they were forced to break glass doors and ceiling of the office to the douse blaze.