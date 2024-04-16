Faridpur road crash: 'Police, BRTA can’t avoid responsibility'

The authorities concerned, including police and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), can't avoid responsibility for the Faridpur road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna highway that claimed 13 lives today, said the National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways (NCPSRR).

Condemning the authorities' negligence, the NCPSRR said although carrying passengers on trucks, pick-up vans, and goods-laden vehicles is prohibited, the vehicle was heading towards Dhaka from Faridpur's Boalmari with 25-30 passengers on board.

It also demanded compensation for the family members of the deceased and better treatment for the victims injured in the accident and their rehabilitation after treatment.

NCPSRR President Shahid Mia and its General Secretary Ashish Kumar Day expressed profound shock at the death of 13 people and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Earlier in the day, at least 13 people died and 15 others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a pickup van on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at Sadar upazila in Faridpur district.

All the victims were passengers of the pickup van, and five of them were from the same family.

The accident occurred when the Magura-bound bus of Unique Paribahan from Dhaka collided with the Dhaka-bound pickup van.

Eleven people died on the spot, and two died after being taken to the hospital.

The injured were taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) in Faridpur.