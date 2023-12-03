Constable killed as train hits police van in Jamalpur

A constable was killed and another was seriously injured when a local train hit a police van in Jamalpur's Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased, Ahsanul Haque, was a constable of Sadar Police Station and the injured, Arif Miah, was also a constable of the same police station, Additional Police Superintendent of Jamalpur Sadar Circle Sohrab Hossain told The Daily Star.

Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Railway Police Station, said a Dewanganj-bound local train collided with a patrol car of police at Shekervita rail crossing area around 4:15am, leaving the two constables seriously injured

When they were rushed to Jamalpur General Hospital, the duty doctor declared Ahsanul dead.

Later, Arif was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.